Albany residents tired of constant home and car robberies

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Dozens of Albany residents have had their homes and cars burglarized, several of them in the Pineknoll area.
And they’ve had enough.
Lawnmowers, bicycles, and even a generator are just a few of the items residents in the Pineknoll neighborhood have had stolen right from inside their garages.
Tim Underwood, who lives in the neighborhood, wants others to be aware of recent robberies, after a 100-pound generator was stolen from his carport.
Which is why a neighborhood watch group is warning residents to install home security devices, such as monitors and video cameras.
Underwood said many of the residents in the Lake Park neighborhoods have had items stolen from their homes and cars — in broad daylight.
Underwood said police have been able to make several arrests.
But the problem, Underwood added, is that people continuously steal items in the surrounding areas, whether or not they’re eventually caught.
“The issue really has been you have one group that is stealing all of the lawn equipment. Then comes in somebody else whose smashing windows to do quick grab and go’s out of people’s cars. When they get that out of control, somebody else comes around and other stuff keeps going. We’ve had thieves going in at nighttime, but lately it’s been during broad daylight,” said Underwood.
Underwood said the thieves case the homes and neighborhoods, learning when families are and are not there.
Which, Underwood added, is another important reason to install home security devices.
The Neighborhood Watch group is always accepting pictures, videos and tips of any suspicious activity or thefts you may have seen.
