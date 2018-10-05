Albany mayor proclaims Oct. 4 Allied Home Care Day.

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Albany Mayor Dorothy Hubbard signed a proclamation naming October 4 Allied Home Care Day.
The Allied Home Care Center provides at home care for those who are sick, elderly and disabled.
The goal of the Albany business is to help people receive the care they need from the comfort of their home.
The mayor’s proclamation is to increase awareness for services local businesses, like Allied Home Care Center, offer.\
In this case, the organization and the city want residents to know that there are options for those in need.
“To have a day in the city, especially in a city where I’m from, means the world. It says something about what we do as champions of service for the city,” said Othella Rave, Allied Home Care CEO.
Rave said she hopes the proclamation will make more people aware of home care services for those who are disabled, sick and elderly.
