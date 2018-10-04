Voter turnout on the rise in Thomas Co.

THOMAS CO., GA (WALB) - The Georgia general election is drawing near, and the deadline to register to vote early is just days away.
Frank Scoggins, Thomas County election supervisor, said he anticipates a larger voter turnout than in previous “off year” elections.
Scoggins said there’s been a significant increase in the number of people registering to vote early as well.
“Everybody is either updating or getting a new registration prior to this election," said Scoggins.
Even though Scoggins said he’s seen an increase, he still wants more of the community represented during the general election.
The deadline to register for early voting is Oct. 9.
“I’d like to see more interest, I’d like to see a better turnout than we’ve had in the past on several elections," said Scoggins.
Scoggins said there’s a high number of people whose voter registration has been canceled due to inactivity.
Scoggins said the inactivity could be because the person moved, passed away or simply hasn’t voted in the previous two general elections.
“The reason that they are canceled - not purged, they’re canceled. All they have to do is just renew that. And once they do they’re active to vote,” said Scoggins.
Scoggins said the goal isn’t to deter residents from voting, but to keep their list as accurate as possible.
“We’re just trying to update the roll. And like you say, it’s not a deliberate thing to keep a voter from voting," said Scoggins.
If you fall into this category, he says the cut-off date to update your profile to be eligible to vote for the general election is Oct. 9. You can do at their office on North Madison Street in Thomasville.
