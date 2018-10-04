Voluntary recall issued for ground beef products

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Southeastern Grocers has issued a voluntary recall for a dozen ground beef products, according to a press release.
The recall is for products packaged in stores as part of the larger JBS Tolleson Inc. recall, the release stated.
The recall is because of possible contamination with salmonella newport.
The products were sold in select Harveys Supermarkets in Georgia, Florida and South Carolina, according to the release. The products also were sold in select Winn-Dixie stores in Alamaba, Florida and Georgia.
Four Harveys locations in Albany were affected.
Locations are:
- 1032 W. Gordon Ave
- 2310 North Slappey St
- 1511 South Radium Springs
- 2800 Old Dawson Rd
Products affected and UPC codes:
- SE Grocers Value Pack, Ground Beef (73%/27%) – 0201655
- SE Grocers Ground Beef (73%/27%) – 0201653
- SE Grocers Value Pack, Ground Beef Patties (73%/27%) – 0270053
- SE Grocers Ground Beef Patty (73%/27%) – 0270052
- SE Grocers Value Pack, Fresh Ground Chuck (80%/20%) – 0291277
- SE Grocers Fresh Ground Chuck (80%/20%) – 0201700
- SE Grocers Value Pack, Ground Chuck Patties (80%/20%) – 0270055
- SE Grocers Ground Chuck Patties (80%/20%) - 0270054
- SE Grocers Value Pack, Ground Beef Sliders (73%/27%) – 0270057
- SE Grocers Ground Beef Sliders (73%/27%) – 0270054
- SE Grocers Fresh Market Style Ground Beef (73%/27%) – 0291241
- SE Grocers Ground Beef for Chili – 0201699
All listed products were sold in stores beginning Sept. 11, and had a “sell by” date from Sept. 13-19. Should a customer still have this product, it should be thrown away or returned to any Harveys Supermarket or Winn-Dixie store for a full refund, the release stated.
