Valdosta police investigating pharmacy robbery

VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) - Valdosta Police are continuing to investigate a robbery that happened at a 24-hour drug store.
The robbery happened at CVS Pharmacy, located on 2200 block of North Ashley Street.
It occurred at about 1:30 a.m. on Monday.
Police are not releasing much information currently, but they shared that the suspect had a weapon and got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.
WALB spoke with CVS workers who did not want to comment.
WALB reached out to workers at the neighboring Oasis Express Car Wash.
The workers said they weren’t even aware that the business was robbed but say they are not worried.
“Not really since you said that it was so early in the morning. We’re normally out of here by 8:30 or so and that late at night, I feel perfectly fine going around Valdosta. It doesn’t bother me," said Austin Hester, worker at the neighboring business.
The robbery incident comes after police arrested four suspects in relation to another robbery of the Raceway Gas Station recently.
Clinton Hopson, another employee at the nearby business, said that he feels there has been a spike in robberies lately, but he has a theory on why.
“VSU being a state college here, you have more and more kids coming here every day. Valdosta is growing—it is slowly but surely. As more people come here, crime rates are going to go up. That’s just how it happens," Hopson said.
WALB reached out Valdosta law enforcement who said there is no evidence to support that the two robberies are connected.
