Two sheriffs want this man
Charles Hill is a sex offender, but is not registered as required...
October 4, 2018 at 10:24 AM EST - Updated October 4 at 10:24 AM

Thomasville, GA (WALB) - The Thomas and Grady County Sheriff’s Offices are attempting to locate a man who is not keeping authorities updated on his residence.

Charles Hill is wanted for absconding, and failing to register as a sex offender.

Deputies from both counties have spent the last two weeks trying to locate Hill at his residence and place of work, to no avail.

They issued a releases Thursday, requesting the assistance of the community in locating this missing sex offender.

Anyone with information on a possible location of Charles Hill is asked to contact the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office 229-225-3300 or the Grady County Sheriff’s Office 229-377-5200.

