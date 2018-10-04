Two sheriffs want this man

Thomasville, GA (WALB) - The Thomas and Grady County Sheriff’s Offices are attempting to locate a man who is not keeping authorities updated on his residence.
Charles Hill is wanted for absconding, and failing to register as a sex offender.
Deputies from both counties have spent the last two weeks trying to locate Hill at his residence and place of work, to no avail.
They issued a releases Thursday, requesting the assistance of the community in locating this missing sex offender.
Anyone with information on a possible location of Charles Hill is asked to contact the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office 229-225-3300 or the Grady County Sheriff’s Office 229-377-5200.
