Top Wildcat reads to Pre-K class

VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) - S.L. Mason Elementary celebrated Pre-K Week with a special guest reader.
The Valdosta City elementary school had Superintendent Dr. Todd Cason stop by to read to the children a story.
The students were celebrating Pajama Day, so Cason read “Llama Llama Red Pajama” by Anna Dewdney.
Cason said that he just wanted to set the example for the students.
“I think a part of my job as superintendent is to definitely model those expectations. We expect our children to be avid readers. We expect our children to fall in love with reading, so I think it’s important for me to model those expectations," Cason.
Cason said that he believes programs like this are important because the children enjoy it.
He thinks the students enjoy any adults coming in to spend time with them but Cason said it’s especially important that the adults come promote a love for reading.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.