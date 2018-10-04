Three arrested in Atkinson Co. drug bust

PEARSON, GA (WALB) - On the night of Wednesday September 26, 2018 Deputies were patrolling around Pearson. They were near Petros on Main Street.
They spotted a car traveling with no headlights on near Main Street, and tried to stop it. The driver tried to get away, but they blocked him in. Deputies learned that the car was registered to a man with outstanding warrants.
When the car stopped, two men bolted from the vehicle and took off running. Deputies found Ashlynn Miller, in the back seat, as well as a stash of contraband. A police dog helped law enforcement capture Marquez Hunt, near the former Coolies store.
A 911 call came in that a suspicious person was walking on Axson Road near Mt. Zion Road with a stick. A deputy approached the man who then ran into the woods.
A police dog chased the suspect quit a distance until he was finally captured in a cotton field near Oak Way Lane, in Axson. The suspect was identified as Fateem Careem Lewis Paige and was confirmed as the same man who ran from the scene in Pearson.
A large amount of suspected cocaine, marijuana, needles, scales, and a firearm were found in the car.
Marquez Hunt was charged with numerous traffic offenses including driving on suspended license, Obstruction of officer (misdemeanor), Possession of drug related object, Traffic in Cocaine, Illegal possession of controlled substance, Possession of firearm during commission of crime, Possession of firearm by convicted felon, possession of marijuana.
Hunt is being held in Atkinson County Jail on a denied bond and has a hold placed by Lowdnes County for charges there.
Ashlynn Miller of Lake Park has been charged with possession of marijuana, illegal possession of controlled substance, traffic in cocaine, possession of drug related object. Miller is currently being held in Atkinson County Jail and was denied.
Fateem Careem Lewis Paige of a Green Sea, SC was charged with possession of drug related object, giving false information, obstruction of officer, illegal possession of controlled substance, traffic in cocaine, possession of marijuana, and possession of firearm during commission of crime.
Paige is currently being held in Atkinson County Jail after being denied bond.
