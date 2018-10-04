Summer continues in October

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Mostly sunny to mostly cloudy with warm upper 80s low 90s Wednesday. No rain but an area of clouds kept portions of SWGA with overcast into early evening. Overnight clear with a hint of Fall as lows drop into the upper 60s for the first time in many areas since August 23. Expect a few more mornings in the 60s which remains above the average of 61 degrees.
High pressure and drier air dominates the rest of the week through the weekend. As the ridge begins to weaken Sunday into Monday moisture slowly returns with isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms into midweek. With more clouds and chances of rain highs drop a few degrees from the low 90s to upper 80s but that’s still above the average of 84 degrees.
For now, enjoy your mornings with a hint of Fall while afternoons remain unseasonably warm.
