Summer continues in October

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Mostly sunny to mostly cloudy with warm upper 80s low 90s Wednesday. No rain but an area of clouds kept portions of SWGA with overcast into early evening. Overnight clear with a hint of Fall as lows drop into the upper 60s for the first time in many areas since August 23. Expect a few more mornings in the 60s which remains above the average of 61 degrees.