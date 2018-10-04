Quitman Police Department remains open

Quitman, GA (WALB) - The residents in Quitman have something to be relieved about.
The Quitman Police Department did not shut down — like many believed it would — on Friday.
The concerns for the department were at an all time high last when former Police Chief Calvin Troy and six other officers resigned.
Residents feared that if officers continued to leave, it would have to close for lack of officers.
The police chief and other officers have yet to be replaced.
WALB has called Quitman City Hall a number of times and told Public Safety Director Joey Wright has been “in and out of his office all day."
Wright has yet to respond for comment, or return any calls to WALB, which began last week.
