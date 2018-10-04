Persistent weather pattern continues unseasonably warm and dry

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Mostly cloudy and dry with warm upper 80s around 90 Wednesday afternoon. Clouds gradually erode through the evening which allows lows to drop into the upper 60s for the first time in many areas since August 23. Lows continue in the 60s but still above the above the average of 61 degrees.
High pressure and drier air dominates the rest of the week and weekend. As the ridge begins to weaken Sunday into Monday moisture slowly returns with isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms into midweek. With more clouds and chances of rain highs drop a few degrees from the low 90s to upper 80s but that’s still above the average of 84 degrees.
For now, enjoy your mornings with a hint of Fall while afternoons remain unseasonably warm.
