MCLB Commanding Officer gives updates on storm recovery, future goals

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Recovery from the January 2017 storms is a long and challenging journey for many, including the Marine Corps Logistics Base.
So far, the base is 70 percent recovered from the storm.
About 40 buildings still need maintenance, including two major warehouses that still need roofs.
Commanding Officer Colonel Alphonso Trimble said finances are what the base needs most in order to completely recover.
“And our challenge right now is the resources. And once the resources are available, we’ll continue to progress and get those buildings back up and running, and hopefully start to utilize them again,” said Trimble.
There’s no set timeline as to when the base would be fully repaired.
Additionally he has new goals for his 4,700 employees.
Colonel Alphonso Trimble began his role as commanding officer back in May, after coming from Washington, DC to fill this role.
His philosophy is listen, learn and then lead.
He wants the base to be as efficient and energy resilient as possible.
“I’m blessed in that sense that I have a great, experienced work force. And I’ve got some great innovative thinkers as well,” explained Trimble.
He said his biggest challenge is resources, and where those lack Trimble plans for the base to partner with businesses and schools.
