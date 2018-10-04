Man arrested after shots fired in Coffee Co.

DOUGLAS, GA (WALB) - A man is in custody in Douglas, after at least one shot was fired this morning in a Coffee County mobile home park.
The incident happened about a mile from two schools, at least one of which initiated a lock-down.
Sources inside the Coffee Co. Sheriff’s Office said that a man appeared at their office within 30 minutes, and tuned himself in to Sheriff Doyle Wooten, who placed him under arrest.
The sheriff’s Criminal Investigative Division is still investigating that case, and officials say they will release more information later today.
