The Latest: 92 arrested for looting in quake-hit areas

A man walks past the remains of structures at a park after it was destroyed in the massive earthquake and tsunami that hit Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. Life is on hold for thousands living in tents and shelters in the Indonesian city hit by a powerful earthquake and tsunami, unsure when they'll be able to rebuild and spending hours each day often futilely trying to secure necessities such as fuel for generators. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila) (AP)