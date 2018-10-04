GSP investigating Thomas Co. deputy-involved crash

THOMAS CO., GA (WALB) - The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a deputy involved car accident in Thomas County.
The crash happened Monday night and involved multiple cars.
Officials said thankfully no one was seriously injured.
Thomas County Sheriff’s Captain Steve Jones said they’re not going to “just lay down” and let people who break the law get away.
Jones said the man deputies were initially in pursuit of escaped because of the car accident, which quickly became their main focus.
Jones said two deputies were trying to serve a warrant on Chatham Drive Monday night, when they noticed a car heading their way make an abrupt and illegal U-turn.
One deputy caught up to the vehicle and tried to perform a routine traffic stop, but Jones said the car sped off.
So, deputies followed him and soon after, Jones said, the lieutenant deputy leading the pursuit was struck on the passenger side by a white pickup truck at the intersection of Clay and Crawford streets.
Jones said the impact of the collision sent the patrol car into a parked car on the side of Crawford Street, causing deputies to lose contact with the suspect.
“Immediately his first reaction was to get out and check on everybody. Check on our deputy, check on the occupant of the other vehicle to make sure everybody was okay. So, he let the guy go. Could he have stayed in the pursuit, yeah, but his first job now was looking after people who may be injured,” said Jones.
TCSO has released dash cam video of the pursuit showing the car in question.
Authorities are still looking for the man who was driving this light-colored Mercury Grand Marquis.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 225-3300.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.