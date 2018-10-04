Georgia National Fair gates open today

PERRY, GA (WALB) - The Georgia National Fair has rolled back into town for another year of fun.
Whether you love rides or food or shows the Georgia National Fair is bound to be good family entertainment.
There are dozens of vendors, attractions and concession stands for people to enjoy.
They also have a ton of rides along their midway.
And of course there is a livestock show and competition too.
This year, the fair features a few new food stands including a southwest soda saloon.
Georgia National Fair marketing director Keaton Walker expects several hundred thousand people to walk through the gates.
Adult admission is $10 per person, seniors (60 years of age and older) is $8 per person.
Kids ages 10 and under are as long as they are accompanied by a paying adult.
The fair opens Thursday at 3.
Every other day it opens at 8 a.m., and runs through Sunday, October 14.
Monday, October 8 WALB will have a special live broadcast at 5:30 p.m. from the fair to celebrate South Georgia day.
