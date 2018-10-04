A Fitzgerald Hurricane overcoming the odds under the lights

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Last Friday nights game against Worth County presented a special moment for the Fitzgerald community.
It wasn't the victory that was the highlight of the game.
But a single moment that made it special.
“Since the day I got here, he has not missed one practice," said Ftizgerald head football coach Tucker Pruitt. "He has not been late to one practice. He has not been in any trouble at school and he is just an awesome young man.”
Fitzgerald's head coach Tucker Pruitt is speaking about Kelton Sandifer.
A senior running back at Fitzgerald high school who loves the purple and gold.
Ever since he was 12 years old, Sandifer has dreamed of being apart of the Hurricane family.
“It because my cousins played football," said Sandifer. "That’s how I got in football.”
Sandifer is living with Autism.
But you can ask any player on that field.
That has never slowed him down.
“Oh definitely,' said senior defensive end Nate Henderson. "Because, I mean, he gets the most pumped up. He’ll be in the hallways telling us we’re going to beat this team. We’re going to beat this team. He’s fired up twenty-four seven.”
When Friday night's game approached, a moment took place, that will stay in the players heart, forever.
As Sandifer ran in his first touchdown, the fans and players cheered like never before.
“It’s hard to have a bad day when you see him and how positive he is and just such a great attitude,” said Pruitt.
Senior Len Spivey was hurt for most the game, but when he saw the chance to help lead the way for Sandifer… nothing was going to stop him.
“Helping him get in that endzone,” said Spivey, “just knowing what he does day in and day out. He doesn’t get a lot of recognition, but what he does here in unparalleled by anyone else here.”
For Sandifer, he's on a mission for this Friday as well.
“I’m about to do it again this Friday," said Sandifer.
