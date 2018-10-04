‘Find some moment every day to be grateful for something’

HAHIRA, GA (WALB) - October is National Arts and Humanities Month and one woman in South Georgia has been creating art for her community to enjoy.
Hahira artist Mindy Reese was asked to speak at Hahira Elementary School to inspire artistry in others — something she says that was inspired in her by her dad when she was a kid.
Reese started when she was young and realized long ago that she had a love for creating art.
“What do you think about creating a picture of that or encapsulating that moment," said Reese.
Reese decided when she was younger that it was time to learn some techniques and to become professionally trained.
“I was my own worst critic," Reese said. “I was really technical, and I would spend a lot of time going over and over and over and doubting myself and wondering if I was doing it correctly like all the other artists do. Trying to be like everybody else.”
Reese went to school to learn how to do something that she had been doing for years until one day she got some bad news.
She had been diagnosed with cancer.
Reese took about a two-year hiatus to focus on getting better,
“When I went through remission, I stayed in my art room one day when I was able to finally get up and walk around. I just remember thinking it’s going to be different this time," said Reese.
And indeed, it was.
Reese has been cancer free since 2016 and has realized that she doesn’t have to pick apart her work.
“I don’t do that now. Now when I create something it’s a blessing, it’s a gift, I know the story behind it. The stories are always happy, good stories," said Reese.
And she wants everyone to learn from her story and be inspired by her artwork that you can find in the Looking Glass in Downtown Hahira.
Reese plans to continue her partnership with the City of Hahira and the Looking Glass, which allow her to create her art. She says she is very excited for what is to come.
