Editorial: Help us raise awareness for breast cancer

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - October is Breast Cancer Awareness month, and across the nation, communities are taking part in activities that raise awareness of breast cancer and in many cases, raise funds to expand research, purchase expensive equipment, provide mammograms and screenings and assist patients with care after a diagnosis.
Locally, there will be pink luncheons, discussions, free mammograms and many additional activities, including WALB’s Buddy Check 10 Run & Walk, taking place October 13th at Chehaw Park.
We ask you to support this effort again this year and here are just a few reasons why:
- Last year Buddy check raised $10,000 to help pay for mammograms for women in a 32-county service area.
- Horizons was able to provide 125 mammograms with the funds raised last year.
- October is Breast Cancer Awareness month and Buddy Check is a great reminder to women to get their mammogram and to do their monthly breast self exam.
“You are going to save lives when you have mammograms and you catch cancer early. You are truly saving lives by getting out and running at Chehaw in two weeks,” said Cynthia George, Horizons Community Solutions CEO.
Horizons provides transportation assistance for cancer treatment patients to help them get to treatment and physician visits.
Horizons works with hospitals, health department, and primary care physicians to provide screenings and health navigation.
We’ve asked before and we’re asking again, please join us in raising awareness and funds to continue this much-needed work.
