Cuthbert Fire Department offers fire safety tips

CUTHBERT, GA (WALB) - October is National Fire Prevention Month and one local fire department is reminding citizens to think about what their family would do in case a fire happens.
Captain Marlon Coleman with the Cuthbert Fire Department said every household should have a fire escape plan.
Coleman said every family should have a meeting place outside of the house — like a mailbox or a tree — if a fire were to happen.
Coleman also recommended never leaving a stove unattended while cooking.
“When you start cooking, we ask that you take a spatula or spoon or something you’re cooking with, with you if you’re going into the living room to watch T.V. so it will remind you that you have something on the stove," said Coleman.
Coleman said fires caused by unattended stoves is the number one cause of fires in Cuthbert and in Randolph County.
The fire department captian also recommended cleaning out drier vents regularly since they can become clogged and cause a fire.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.