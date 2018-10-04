ASU searching for 3 in a row.

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The Albany State Rams are preparing to load the buses early tomorrow morning.
As they head on the road for an out of conference game.
But these Rams are still treating this game like every other.
The Golden Rams have started taking control of this 2018 season.
Now with a 2-3 start to the year, the Rams look to build off their new found success.
Albany State will be heading on the road this weekend, as they take on the Catawba Indians.
Head football coach Gabe Giardina said they need to protect the ball better this week, but he’s still looking for that perfect game in all three phases.
“I think everybody’s confidence is soaring right now," said Giardina. "I think they’re starting to get their legs underneath themselves. We’re still searching for that game where we play really well on offense,really well on defense and really well on special teams. I think we’ve had spots where we play good in all three phases, but we want to put 60 minutes together.”
Giardina and the Rams will kickoff against the Indians at 1:30 P.M. in Salisbury, North Carolina.
That game will be live on WALB on NBC.
