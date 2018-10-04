ASU getting set to host 7th Southeast JUCO Women’s Basketball Jamboree

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Lea Henry and ASU are getting ready to host the 7th Southeast Junior College Women’s Basketball Jamboree.
29 teams are expected to attend this years showcase from 7 different states.
Including the surrounding Georgia colleges.
This is considered as one of the top Junior College Showcases in the country.
An estimated 150 colleges and universities will be in attendance, as they look to recruit these top prospects.
Lea Henry said these players and colleges look forward to this event every year and if you want to see some quality basketball, look no further.
“It’s a really big day for women’s basketball," said Henry. "It’s a great opportunity, if you’re in the community to watch some quality teams play. Some quality players. Last year, I think we had over two thousand people come in and out of attendance on the day.”
The showcase will start at 9 A.M. Saturday morning and go all the way till 9 P.M. at ASU West Campus.
