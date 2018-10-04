Adel Police: Child, female missing since Wednesday afternoon

ADEL, GA (WALB) - The Adel Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a three year old, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.
The three-year-old child was last seen around 3:15 p.m. at a city park in Adel, the post stated.
Adel law enforcement is also searching for Angelina Shebester, who carried the child to the park, located at the intersection of East 8th Street and South Parrish Avenue.
When the female and child did not return from the park, family members went to the park to look for the two, according to the Facebook post.
A bystander, the Facebook post continued, saw both get into a vehicle and leave the area.
The child was last seen wearing a blue dress with white flowers and purple and white shoes.
The female was last seen wearing a white shirt and brown pants.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
