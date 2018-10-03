Woman tells Albany police she was attacked

Woman tells Albany police she was attacked
APD is investigating the complaint
October 3, 2018 at 9:33 AM EST - Updated October 3 at 9:33 AM

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Albany Police are investigating an alledged attack at a Northwest Albany motel-- by three suspects.

Albany Police say the incident happened about 8:30 Tuesday night outside the Superior Creek Lodge on North Slappey Boulevard.

Investigators say a woman told police that she was jumped by two men and a woman. She said both the men “were armed.”

She told police the suspects took her cell phone, and then drove away in a light blue Chevrolet Malibu. Police did not say if the victim was injured.

Police say they are investigating the incident as a simple battery and theft by taking.

If you have any information about this incident, Call CRIMESTOPPERS at 436-TIPS.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.