Woman tells Albany police she was attacked

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Albany Police are investigating an alledged attack at a Northwest Albany motel-- by three suspects.
Albany Police say the incident happened about 8:30 Tuesday night outside the Superior Creek Lodge on North Slappey Boulevard.
Investigators say a woman told police that she was jumped by two men and a woman. She said both the men “were armed.”
She told police the suspects took her cell phone, and then drove away in a light blue Chevrolet Malibu. Police did not say if the victim was injured.
Police say they are investigating the incident as a simple battery and theft by taking.
If you have any information about this incident, Call CRIMESTOPPERS at 436-TIPS.
