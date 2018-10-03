Woman arrested on drug charges previously held pharmacy license

BERRIEN CO., GA (WALB) - A state drug agency investigated a woman in Berrien County who now faces several drug charges.
The Berrien County Jail gave WALB a copy of Gina Lynn Roland's booking report.
The report showed that Roland faces five charges altogether: four charges of acquire or obtain possession of controlled substancce by misrepresentation or fraud and one charge of criminal attempt to commit a felony.
According to Roland's booking report, her last known employer was Harvey's.
Roland bonded out of jail.
The Georgia Department of Community Health does list a public record of Roland having a pharmacist license that was issued in 1993 and renewed in December of 2016.
The license expiration date is December 31, 2018. However, the license status is inactive.
The Berrien County Sheriff’s Office said that the Georgia Drugs and Narcotics Agency investigated the case.
WALB reached out to the Georgia Drugs and Narcotics Agency for more information.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.