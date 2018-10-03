Valdosta middle schoolers tapped for Duke talent program

VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) - Valdosta Middle School has over 20 students tapped by Duke University to join their talent identification program, or TIP.
Only students who scored in the top five percent on their grade level tests were eligible to join.
The program is set to help the middle school students with support, nurturing of their academic talents, and to give them the resources necessary to reach their highest potential.
Students will even get the opportunity to take the SAT and the ACT early.
“All my brothers and sisters have taken them, so I feel like I think they’re kind of jealous. I’m in 7th grade and I get to take this, but you know it feels great to be selected. I didn’t even know Duke TIP existed until a couple weeks ago," said student Charles Wilson.
Wilson said that he learned not that long ago, that they won’t be taking a “watered down” version of the test but the full standardized version test.
Wilson said he’s not nervous because he knows that he and his fellow students were picked for a reason.
Wilson is not sure what college he wants to attend but he is considering majoring in biology or technology.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.