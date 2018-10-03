Valdosta City Schools team up for attendance

VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) - Valdosta City Schools are teaming up for attendance, to get students excited about education.
Officials invited community leaders, first responders, elected officials and school board members to volunteer to welcome students to school.
The school system partnered with the Attendance Works Organization to start creating good attendance habits before students enter the workforce.
Community leaders were out front with their signs early Friday morning.
“Great way to start Friday morning at Valdosta Middle School," said Beth DeLoach, Valdosta Middle School principal. “Just to have the community members and parents involved with what we do every day, and they were all out there holding signs and the kids are getting out of cars and waving to them and smiling and it was just nice to have parent involvement in community involvement as well."
The Assistant Fire Chief of Valdosta was one of many that came together at Valdosta Middle School and other locations to promote good attendance in schools.
“It’s important because they need to be here to learn. We have lot of engaging lessons for them every day. We have teachers that plan for them and we want them to be successful," said DeLoach.
Volunteers held banners and signs with encouraging and motivational quotes about attendance at car-rider and bus drop-off checkpoints at schools.
“To know that it’s important to be in school so that later on when you enter the workforce you understand that it’s important to be at work as well," said YMCA staff member Cheryl Maddox.
“These are going to be the future leaders of our community, state, local, federal government so I think that we should invest our time now to show them how important it is to us," Brian Boutwell, assistant fire chief of Valdosta.
The signs included slogans like “Turn up for Good Attendance,” “Hooked on Graduating,” and “Attendance Matters.”
“So, the only way to learn the content, to connect to other individuals in the school, is to be at school," said DeLoach.
DeLoach said students that miss too much school can fall behind.
“They have a hard time catching up because depending on the number of days they’ve missed it’s hard to make sure that they are making up assessment and turning in work," said DeLoach.
Officials said they are also trying to make the connection for students between school attendance and future job possibilities.
“Once you get there the rest is easy. The teachers can teach better and the children will learn better if they’re in school," said Maddox.
More than 250 volunteers showed up at the event, including VSU students and staff, the local fire and police department, and even city government officials, according to the school district.
“You can’t go wrong if you get community and parents involved in our school and this was just a great way to start it off. Hope this continues to be an annual event for us," said DeLoach.
Valdosta City Schools is looking to repeat the event each September for Attendance Awareness Month.
