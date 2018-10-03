Toys R Us ... not dead yet

FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2018, file photo, a person walks near the entrance to a Toys R Us store, in Wayne, N.J. A group of investors is planning a potential comeback for Geoffrey the giraffe and his crew. Investors that control the assets of the company say they now see a better chance of a return on investment by potentially reviving the toy chain, rather than selling it off for parts. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File) (Julio Cortez)