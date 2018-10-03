Tifton bank robber caught on camera

TIFTON, GA (WALB) - Tifton Police responded to a robbery that happened at the South Georgia Banking Company after 9 a.m. Tuesday.
Surveillance footage was provided to WALB by the owner of Badcock Furniture Store, which directly across the street from the bank.
Police identified Randy Angelo Hill running across the street and into the side parking lot of Badcock Furniture.
Hill was charged with armed robbery and taken into custody at the Tift County Jail.
Tifton Police Department, Tift County Sheriff’s Office and the Department of Natural Resources all responded within minutes and began searching the area.
Authorities were able to find Hill hiding in a drainage ditch.
Perry Taylor, the owner of the furniture store, said he arrived to work just minutes before.
“I had a customer come out the door at the same moment. She’s the one that told me about it. She saw him very close. I think he spotted her and that’s when he started running," said Taylor. "He was actually walking across the road. When he realized that she was looking at him and people where looking outside the bank for which way he ran, that’s when he took off running.”
Police said no injuries were reported in the robbery.
