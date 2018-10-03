State Ag commissioner concerned about Mexico trade agreement

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Georgia’s Commissioner of Agriculture said he is asking the state’s congressional delegation to vote no on President Trump’s renegotiation of the Mexico and Canada trade agreements.
Gary Black, the Republican Ag Commissioner, said he is a supporter of President Trumps agenda, but thinks this trade proposal with Mexico will not help South Georgia nut and vegetable growers, especially pecan growers.
“There is no seasonal production, so it’s almost unbridled access to the U.S. market for Mexican production. And we are very concerned about the long term health of our fruit and vegetable industry and tree nut industry. We believe there is more work to be done,” said Black.
Black is asking congressional leaders to continue work on the renegotiation of the 25 year old North American Free Trade Agreement. The president says his proposed agreement with Canada and Mexico will mean more jobs and cash in the United States.
