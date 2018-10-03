’Skinny Southern’ cookbook to help South Georgians get healthy

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - A South Georgia chef’s newest cookbook is coming out soon, and says her recipes were inspired to help the health of South Georgians.
Lara Lyn Carter’s newest cookbook is called “Skinny Southern," and it promises to have healthy cooking directions of some of your favorite foods.
Skinny Southern, she says, promises favorite Southern foods prepared to help fight obesity and diabetes health issues in South Georgia.
“No glutton and no refined sugar. Which is really good for people who are trying to watch their weight. But also diabetes. Refined sugar causing the blood sugar spikes. And this is a way of doing things where you can still enjoy your favorite things without the health problems,” said Carter.
Carter is doing more and more television. She will be co-hosting for “The Kitchen” on the Food Network Saturday morning at 11.
