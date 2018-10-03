Skilled labor jobs need to be filled in rural Georgia

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Rural Georgia counties are seeing a decline in population, but county leaders said there is a solution to the problem.
Southwest Georgia communities are feeling the effects of nation-wide job shortages.
“Shortages in particular industries we don’t even think about,” said Winston Oxford, Lee County Chamber of Commerce president.
Especially in skilled labor fields.
“Welding is a tremendous shortage,” said Oxford.
As well as shortages in commercial truck driving, diesel mechanics, and many others, Oxford said, which is hurting rural counties.
“Atlanta, Georgia’s going to be fine, they’ll take care of themselves. It’s rural Georgia that is continuously losing population,” Oxford said.
Oxford said this is an issue he’s hoping to solve, by making residents aware of growing job openings in certain markets.
“The No. 1 important thing the industry was looking for was location, location, location,” Oxford said.
Oxford said that isn’t the case anymore.
“Today it’s talent. Talent in a particular educated type workforce,” said Oxford.
Which is why Oxford wants to encourage residents to attend technical colleges, educating people in skilled labor to fill the growing need.
“That’s going to be I think the large wave of the future,” Oxford said.
Oxford said bringing these skilled labor opportunities to counties here, will fill those shortages, which in turn, will keep jobs, people, and money in the community.
