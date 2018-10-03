Shuttle program helps senior citizens in rural areas of Tifton

TIFTON, GA (WALB) - Senior citizens living in rural areas in Tifton are given a helping hand because of a new program at the Leroy Rogers Senior Center.
Many seniors at the Leroy Rogers Senior Center don’t have transportation of their own.
A new pilot program at the center, has changed the lack of transportation, officials said.
The Department of Human Services and the area agency on aging recently provided a new shuttle to the Leroy Rodgers Senior Center.
Over 30 seniors come to the center each day and many of do not have transportation of their own or can no longer drive.
Now, seniors are lining up to go shopping, pick up their medications and other activities.
“It came about because seniors in the rural area, their basic need is transportation. So funds were made available and we were selected as the pilot shuttle program,” said Fran Kinchen, center director. “They’ve been overwhelmed. They are lined up at 8:30 and the bus is full. She goes from 9 to 11 and she’s got a full service Wednesday and Friday."
The senior center is in the trial stages of the program but they are hoping to make it permanent.
If the center is able to keep the shuttle, it will possibly allow for more extensive services like taking seniors to doctors visits.
The center currently has a transportation program so that the seniors can get themselves home.
Officials said the shuttle program will make all the difference for many seniors at the center.
