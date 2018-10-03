Safety tips for tonight’s Heart of South Georgia Benefit Concert

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Today is the day many Southwest Georgians have been looking forward to for more than a year!
Luke Bryan, Phillip Phillips, and Cole Swindell will all be performing at the Heart of South Georgia concert tonight at the Exchange Club of Albany Fairgrounds.
Like any concert, this is a time to have fun but also be mindful of your belongings and surroundings.
Albany Police said it’s making safety the priority for the benefit concert.
Although it’s not set to begin until 6 p.m., just remember a few things as you’re preparing.
Chairs and blankets are allowed in designated areas.
No coolers, backpacks, outside food or drink, glass containers, fireworks, weapons of any kind, video cameras or professional lens cameras, or animals except for service animals on grounds.
And there will be lots of law enforcement there, including Albany Police, Dougherty County Police and the Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office.
APD said some law enforcement will be in plainclothes, and some in uniform.
Keep an eye on your surroundings.
Don't carry large amounts of cash.
And drink alcohol in moderation.
Gates open at 2 p.m., doors open at 5 and the concert starts at 6.
