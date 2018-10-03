PLAYER OF THE WEEK (10/3/18): Williams runs up a storm

BACONTON, GA (WALB) - Baconton Charter’s Darian Williams had the best game of his season this past Friday night.
In the Blazers' second win of the season, the sophomore shined bright enough to earn the Albany-Area player of the week.
Williams ran the ball 9 times for 151 yards and 3 touchdowns.
He also had 6 tackles on defense as Baconton Charter beat Randolph-Clay 50-8 on the road.
Williams says it wasn’t all him, but a team effort.
“It ain’t about my performance, it’s about my team’s performance and work the whole week. We just perfected our mistakes and we did good," said Williams.
Baconton Charter (2-3) is at Miller County (2-3) Friday night seeking its third win of the season.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.