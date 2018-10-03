Pink Heals Tour surprises cancer patient

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The halls of Phoebe Putney Hospital were flooded with a sea of pink Wednesday.
The Pink Heals Tour made their way to the hospital first on Wednesday.
The group is made up of volunteer firefighters who travel across the country in pink fire trucks.
They were joined by Phoebe staff and volunteers.
All were dressed up in pink and carried big pink balloons and walked through the hospital visiting cancer patients.
One volunteer said the sight of everyone in pink is enough to bring smiles to most everyone’s faces.
“As soon as you walk in, you see these big guys walk in pink fire attire and they immediately start smiling, so if you know we can bring them 30 seconds of happiness to their day then it’s all worth it,” said Kirk Baldree, a board member with Pink Heals.
But the group didn’t stop at the hospital.
Pink Heals worked with volunteers and Deerfield-Windsor Elementary School staff to surprise Jodi Peacock Wednesday afternoon.
Peacock is a kindergarten teacher at the school who was just diagnosed with stage two, triple positive breast cancer.
The group spent a month organizing the surprise.
They gathered all 200 students and staff outside for the special event, which included the pink firetrucks and fire fighters dressed in pink.
Staff, family and friends brought Peacock out to see everyone holding signs in support.
“Well just knowing that every day when I come to school, they’re loving and hugging and encouraging, it means so much. It helps get through the hard days and they’ve just been wonderful,” said Peacock.
Peacock said the month of secrecy to hide the surprise was worth all of the work.
Peacock said she had no idea about any of it.
