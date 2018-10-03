Phoebe’s genetic testing program one out of four nationwide

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital is one of only four tele-genetics programs in the country.
The earlier doctors can detect a tumor, the better. And doctors at the Phoebe Cancer Center are working on just this.
When a new patient comes into the cancer center, they will be screened.
The genetic test is to better determine what preexisting conditions a patient has.
The cancer center is working on tailoring treatment to each specific patient.
The reason: hereditary cancer.
This is cancer that is caused by damaged genes that are passed down from family members. But it’s also cancer that can be detected earlier, and therefore treated earlier.
“Very patient-centric and it brings a lot of value to our community, especially around the concept, or focusing on, prevention is better than cure,” said Dr. Chirag Jani, Phoebe’s Oncology Department medical director.
Doctors recommend you go ahead and get this testing done.
The goal is to detect tumors as early as possible.
This is especially important if you have a family member who has had cancer.
