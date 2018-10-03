Owners of dogs in reported Moultrie attack sought

MOULTRIE, GA (WALB) - New details emerge about a Moultrie woman who was attacked by three dogs Saturday morning.
Moultrie police told WALB Tuesday that no pit bull was involved in the attack as originally reported.
Instead, the reported pit bull was confused for an American bulldog-lab mix.
John Croft with Moultrie Animal Control said one of the dogs slightly resembles a pit bull, but was difficult to tell because the attack happened around 3 a.m.
Currently, the three dogs' owners are being sought.
So far, only one person has come forward to say he owns just one of the dogs, according to officials.
All three dogs who attacked Mary Davis Saturday morning are being held at the Moultrie Humane Society, with a “beware of dog” sign on their kennel.
None of the dogs have been reported for violent attacks prior to the Saturday incident.
Neighbors heard screaming from outside around 3 a.m., according to the incident report,
Davis’ family said that’s when a dog — likely the chocolate lab mix — pounced on her back and began gnawing at her body.
Soon after two more dogs began clawing at her back, legs and arms.
The report stated a witness ran outside once he heard the screams and used a broom to get the dogs off Davis.
When officers and EMS arrived, Davis was on her porch, with blood running down her body.
Davis was taken to Archbold Medical Center in Thomasville and on Monday, was in fair condition.
Croft said the injuries Davis suffered are some of the worst injuries he’s seen in the last five or so years.
