October continues warm and dry

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Variably cloudy with warm mid-upper 80s with a few low 90s Tuesday afternoon. Spotty light showers covered areas along and east of I-75 which brought the best chance of rain for the next 5-7 days. Early evening rain has ended and skies are clearing. Overnight lows around 70 with a few locations dropping into the upper 60s.
After today much drier air settles in for the week and upcoming weekend. The ridge which keeps up rain free begins to weaken Sunday into Monday allowing moisture to gradually return. A slight chance of rain returns early week and with increasing clouds temperatures drop just a bit but still stay above average.
For the extended period expect mild mornings with lows upper 60s around 70 along a few cooler mid 60s likely Thurday and Friday. Afternoons remain warm with highs low 90s. Early week highs dip into the upper 80s but still above seasonal low 80s.
