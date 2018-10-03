New program aims to help addiction, substance abuse victims

TIFTON, GA (WALB) - Substance abuse and addiction are seen all over the country.
Officials in Tifton and Tift County say people have to travel to get the help they need.
“Meth and pain pills have become such a problem, and we’ve had several overdoses here in Tift County," said State Court Judge Herbert Benson.
Benson said he has seen it all when it comes to drugs in Tifton.
“We’ll get three to four calls a week with people with problems, or asking for help or asking for directions and which way to go,” said Benson.
For two years now, Benson has been working on a program to help victims of addiction and substance abuse get back on their feet.
“Substance abuse is a problem that’s affecting everyone. In this day more so, no matter what walk of life you’re in,” Benson said.
Bill Posey, Tifton Drug Company owner and pharmacist, agrees.
“These people are truly working. They have families, they are doing the best that they can do, but they still have addiction problems,” Posey said.
Posey said his business has witnessed it first hand.
“We know that’s happening. We’ve had a couple of instances where people have had their prescriptions filled and have actually been caught selling their medication,” said Posey.
Both Benson and Posey said it’s been a problem for a while now, but the plan is for the Recovery Community Operation, or RCO, to start up soon.
“I’m hoping to see the doors open November 1. It’s going to take a lot of things coming together. I may be a little optimistic, but I’ve always been optimistic about it,” said Benson.
With grants from the state, the Tift Regional Medical Center and a building provided by the City of Tifton, RCO will provide services to those in need.
Posey said he is ready to see the change.
“I’m glad, I’m certainly glad that there is going to be some sort of outreach program that is going to be available to the individuals. I don’t think we’ve done enough of that in the past. The problem exploded exponentially with almost no one realizing it, ” said Posey.
RCO is not a rehab or rehabilitation facility.
The goal of RCO is solely to provide resources for those who need it.
For more information, contact Judge Benson’s office at (229)-386-7921
