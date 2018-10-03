New asphalt goes down in Douglas

DOUGLAS, GA (WALB) - Drivers need to be aware that road crews will be laying new pavement this weekend in Coffee County.
The Georgia Department of Transportation notified the City of Douglas that a major paving project will be underway on Saturday, October 6 and Sunday, October 7, 2018 on State Route 135/Perimeter Road.
Two crews are scheduled to pave travel lanes on State Route135/Perimeter Road, which will require single lane closures.
Paving operations are planned from the intersection of US 441 to SR 158/East Baker Highway from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, October 6 and Sunday, October 7, 2018. Pilot cars, flaggers, and signs will direct motorists.
The paving schedule is subject to change based on weather. Drivers should be cautious of workers and heavy equipment.
Please allow more drive time to reach destinations.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.