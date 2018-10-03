Lee County defense No. 1 in the state and it’s not close

LEESBURG, GA (WALB) - It's none of that bend don't break stuff in Leesburg.
Once the undefeated Trojans defense hit the turf, it's suffocate, and dominate.
The Trojans are allowing fewer than 50 yards per game.
“We’ll usually have one more than you can block and then everybody else is getting to the ball,” said Jason Butler.
Butler is in his 3rd year on the Lee County staff, and first as defensive coordinator.
His defense is easily the best in the state by any metric.
Through six games, they've pitched 3 shutouts.
And who needs offense? With 4 defensive touchdowns and 2 safeties, the defense has outscored opposing offenses 32 to 10 by itself.
Butler describes the secret in a menacing metaphor.
“Throwing a bunch of knives, one guy might miss, but with great effort to the ball a lot of guys are probably not going to miss,” said Butler.
But there's a method to the madness.
“Coach Butler is a defensive genius,” said sophomore Baron Hopson. "The way he knows what situations is going to happen and the formations he puts us in to stop it is probably unmatched.”
The Trojans have allowed -18 rushing yards this season. That means on a typical night, the fans in the stands have more rushing yards than the opposing team.
“We coming, our defense man, we’re coming,” said senior Dashawn King.
“Run defense. We stop the run, that’s our most important thing to do,” said senior defensive end Eric Price.
Almost as important as keeping teams out of the end zone. It's been a month since their only allowed touchdown of the season, and it still motivates the team.
“It hurt us a little bit, but you know we bounced back,” reminded Price. “As you can see nobody else scored.”
“We attack, and we get to the ball. That ain’t gone happen no more. We’re going to keep pitching shutouts,” affirmed senior safety Jammie Robinson.
Lee County is off this Friday, they open Region play at Northside Warner Robins October 12th.
