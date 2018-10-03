Largest fire safety show in Georgia coming to Albany

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - When it comes to fire safety, the more your child knows, the better off they’ll be.
The Albany Fire Department said the best way to teach fire safety to kids is all about making it fun, which is why they’ll be hosting the 24th annual Fire Safety Show.
Deputy Fire Chief Sebon Burns said this fire show has become the largest in the state.
Kids will learn how to stop, drop and roll, the importance of escape plans in the home, how to call for help and many other tips.
Burns said the show is more than just fun, and what one child learned last year saved her and her mother’s life.
“We have a young lady who went home. Her mom left something cooking on the stove, and understanding some of the things she learned at the fire safety show, she was able to wake her mom and get her out of the house. They got an escape plan,” said Burns.
The show will be at the Albany Civic Center, Wednesday October 10 at 9:30 am.
The show is free and open to the public.
