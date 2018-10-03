Georgia Chamber chief talks talent pipeline

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Georgia’s Chamber of Commerce leader said Tuesday that one of the biggest challenges is getting young adults to stay in Albany after they graduate college.
Chris Clark, Georgia Chamber of Commerce president and CEO, stressed the importance of letting students know the job opportunities that exist here today, and the opportunities there will be in the future at a Tuesday town hall meeting.
Clark also spoke about how important it is for business owners to get into schools and start recruiting and educating students on what they can expect in Albany when they graduate.
“When you look at the colleges like Albany State and Albany Tech, are those people going to stay here after they graduate, or are they going to move somewhere else? Are the young people who are in middle school now, are they going to graduate and move back to Albany or Miller County or are they going to move to Atlanta?" Clark said. "We want to engage them and let them know about the opportunities that are here today, the jobs in the future. If we can do that, then we can increase the ability to keep them here.”
Clark said that with the development in downtown Albany the future of the Good Life City looks great.
