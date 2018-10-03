Dougherty Jail’s GED program needs funding to continue

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Seven people took their GED test Tuesday, and did so in the Dougherty County Jail.
The jail has partnered with Albany Technical College to create and expand the program that allows inmates to study for and take their GED test while still in jail.
But the program needs funding.
The program doesn’t use tax payers dollars and is completely funded by donations.
Dougherty County Sheriff Kevin Sproul said of the 38 people who have completed the program, only two have gone back to jail
Sproul said the program benefits not just the jail, but the whole community.
“We’ve only seen two that have returned to jail for any reason whatsoever. We’ve seen many of these men and women who have graduated already employed in our community. So if you look at it, it reduces the cost of a man or woman to be in jail, it lowers the numbers there,” said Sproul.
Donations can be brought to the Dougherty County Jail.
