DCSS' wrap-around services aimed to help students

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The Dougherty County School System is looking forward to their new wrap-around service designed to help students and their families.
LaKisha Bryant Bruce, DCSS director of community relations, said this is an exciting opportunity for the school system.
“I am most excited about the birth of the Lincoln complex," Bruce said. "Once that is fully up and running, then the wrap-around services that we are going to be providing and provide in the community. Part of my role in the community relations piece is making sure we are in the community, serving the entire family.”
The wrap-around services will be medical resources that are free to students.
Bruce said it is important to help students' needs outside the classroom.
“We are working with our students every single day, and we are serving their needs in the classroom," Bryant said. "However there are additional needs to support in and help their families, so that we can serve the child, and help them be at their best for success.”
Bruce said the wrap-around service is just a start for DCSS in helping student in the community.
“Once it is complete, it is going to be a beautiful addition to what we have to offer our students and how we serve the community,” Bruce said.
