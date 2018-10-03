Chocolate business blooming in Thomasville

Thomasville, GA (WALB) - A chocolate business is blooming in the City of Roses.
So far this year, the City of Thomasville has seen more business expansions and new businesses open than in previous years.
Deana White, owner of Sweet Cacao Chocolates, said the amount of foot traffic in downtown Thomasville was a huge contributing factor for her.
White said her business began in her kitchen years ago and kept growing along the way.
“I had said if we made it in Boston a year, that we would try to move to Thomasville. And the city really, you know, were great to work with, really helped me get started," said White.
Embracing new businesses like Sweet Cacao Chocolates, has immense economic impact for the city, officials said.
April Norton, Main Street and business development director, said she’s thrilled to see Thomasville is continuously growing.
“The community is just really going to accept them, and provide that small business support that you really need to thrive and survive as a new business owner," said Norton.
Since opening her business Sept. 26, White said she’s had to restock her shelves three times in their first week.
“It means a lot that people really enjoy it. I really love watching people when they taste some of my chocolate," said White.
Norton said Thomasville manages to continuously see growth, because the community constantly invests in it, such as having of over 1,300 events through the year.
“Tourists are continuing to kind of draw into our area. And we’re a foodie town, so people love to eat and it’s a great space for people to come and have a full experience," said Norton.
For 2018, Thomasville has already seen 14 new businesses or expansions, providing over 90 job opportunities, officials said.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.