Benefit concert ticket winner a storm victim

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Wednesday night’s Heart of South Georgia Benefit Concert is promising to be a historic music event in South Georgia. A huge crowd is expected to come hear South Georgia natives Luke Bryan, Cole Swindell, and Phillip Phillips all to raise money for January 2017 storm relief efforts.
We at WALB awarded tickets and parking passes to our contest winners Jennifer Zigan and her mother Nancy Smith. Smith was a storm victim herself.
Smith said this contest means a lot to her because she still remembers watching WALB New 10 during the first January storm.
"Ya'll suggest we get in the closet or a safe space, so I did," said Smith.
Her home in the 900 block of 5th Avenue was hard hit, like so many other South Georgians.
“A huge oak tree in the backyard fell,” said Smith. “Crushing my carport and my car. I had no gas, electricity, plumbing. When the roots of the oak tree came up it took out my plumbing pipes, so I was out of the house for six weeks.”
That’s why Smith said she appreciates Luke Bryan, Cole Swindell, and Phillip Phillips returning home to put on the Heart of South Georgia Benefit Concert, to help people still struggling to put their lives back together.
“Took six to eight months till everything was back to normal, but I’m very lucky. Because there are some people in my neighborhood who still have tarps on their roofs.”
Smith and her daughter and friends will be WALB’s guest at the benefit concert. They are big Luke Bryan fans, and they think even more of their hometown singers now.
“I think it’s a nice service they are doing, giving themselves to the community,” said Smith. “We’re going to have a really good time.”
We thank Jennifer for entering our contest, and hope she and Nancy and friends enjoy the concert
