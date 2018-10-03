Application deadline near for Valdosta homecoming parade

VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) - You, or someone you know, can have a float in the 2018 Valdosta Homecoming Parade— but only if you are a part of a school system or a community organization.
The Wildcats are celebrating being in their new school home with this year’s theme “Feels like Home to Me.”
The deadline to put in an application to be in the annual parade is Oct. 5.
"For Valdosta High School, tradition is No. 1. So every year, the kids in the community look forward to the parade and feeling like they’re a part of the wildcat family. It’s important to keep that going, so we can maintain that tradition in that community,” said Homecoming Chair Aqila Blankumsee.
Officials said the parade typically sees around 100 entries which include local businesses, civic groups, churches, sports teams and other schools.
There are no individual entries allowed.
The parade is Friday, October 12 at 3:30 p.m. at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium.
