All-State football star voted homecoming queen

DAWSON, GA (WALB) - It's so many young girls' dream to be crowned homecoming queen.
This past Friday night in Dawson, the queen had to take her football helmet off first.
In her shoulder pads and cleats, Jenna Cuff was crowned Terrell Academy Homecoming queen Friday night.
“I was really happy about it and very humbled, but I was ready to get back out there and kick," said Cuff at practice Wednesday.
"It was halftime and there was about 5 minutes left, and I was like, O lord, I’ve got to get back out there and warm up.”
The 2-time all-state kicker added another honor to her growing list.
The Eagles would fall to Gatewood, but Cuff was perfect on extra point attempts.
She didn’t get any field goal attempts, but she got her crown.
“It’s very unique to have an all-region, all-state football player named homecoming queen," said head football coach Bill Murdock. "It’s definitely a first for me and Terrell Academy.”
Cuff and the eagles play at Windsor Academy this Friday night.
